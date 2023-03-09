Yellowknife’s Ptarmicon group is getting ready for their first event of the year.

The first of their three main events, “Thawcon” is being put together by Ptarmicon at the Centre Square Mall on March 25th and 26th. This event invites locals to come down for a chance to enjoy some tabletop gaming. Some of the games that will be present include Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer, Battletech, and Magic the Gathering.

Each days events will run from noon to 5, and general admission is only $5.

Alongside the main Ptarmicon event held in July, the group also puts together this Thawcon event, as well as a Freezecon event in the October/November season.

- Advertisement -

Reigh Foster, one of the head members of Ptarmicon, explained why.

“Thaw and Freeze are smaller events typically hosted in the Centre Square Mall as it is this time. We put these events on to keep the society in people’s minds and offer a larger event than just our bi-weekly Game Knight throughout the year.”

Tickets for the Thawcon event can be found on their Eventbrite page by clicking here.

Ptarmicon’s Game Knight also takes place every second Saturday at the Northern United Place, and requires no admission.