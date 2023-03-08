The Town of Hay River has submitted a request to the NWT Public Utilities Board for the approval of transactions required for the issuance of a Hay River Electrical Franchise to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

NTPC has submitted to the PUB proposed rates that will see cost savings of up to 19% for Hay River residents and businesses. If the PUB approves the Town’s request for franchise issuance and NTPC’s rate application, reduced rates will be recognized on the transfer date. Further information about the franchise transfer will be provided by the PUB.

Through a pursuit of the lowest possible electric rates in the context of safe and reliable service, the Town of Hay River issued a public Request For Proposals for electrical services in 2016. NTPC’s proposal was accepted by Town Council and negotiations with the expired franchise holder Northland Utilities Ltd and NTPC have been ongoing for the past seven years.