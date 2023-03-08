News Alerts Sign Up
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Hay River News
Hay River News

Northwest Territories Power Corporation announces proposed rates for Hay River customers

By Ethan Montague
Northwest Territories Power Corporation, Hay River. Emelie Peacock photo

After a seven year long negotiation, an application has been submitted by the Town of Hay River in partnership with the NWT Public Utilities Board (PUB) to purchase the Town’s electricity distribution franchise from Northland Utilities and immediately sell to the NWT Power Corporation (NTPC).

The corporation has submitted its proposed rates for the Hay River electricity market.

“Although the process to transfer the Hay River franchise has taken longer than
expected, we are pleased to be able to propose lower electricity rates for Hay River.” NTPC CEO Cory Strang said in a news release.

According to the NWT Power Corporation, residential customers using 1000 kilowatt hours per month could see up to 18% in monthly savings, while general service customers using double the power could see a monthly saving of up to 19%. 

“If approved by the PUB, Hay River customers will be paying the same rates paid in other
South Slave hydro communities.” Strang adds. 

If the application by the Town of Hay River and the NTPC’s proposed rates are accepted, Hay River customers can expect to pay the same rates as other Taltson Zone (Fort Smith and Fort Resolution) customers.

