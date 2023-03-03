A 39-year-old Alberta man was recently arrested by Yellowknife police, and has received several charges.

On February 26th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call complaining about unwanted visitors at a residence on Gitzel Street. Police arrived on the scene and quickly arrested the 39-year-old from Brooks, Alberta. The male was found to be in possession of 240 grams of cocaine, cash and a loaded 9mm handgun. Closer examination of the handgun revealed that parts of it had been manufactured on a 3D printer.

3D printed guns consist of commercially produced parts, including barrels, triggers, slides and magazines. These parts can be purchased legally without a firearms license and are sold as replacement parts. The receiver or grip is then printed on 3D printers with schematics that are easily found on the internet. The receiver for handguns is the only part that is regulated in Canada. The 3D printed parts and commercially purchased parts are then assembled to create a firearm that cannot be traced.

Yellowknife RCMP Staff Sergeant Byron Donovan said in a statement that “These types of firearms are cheap, quick to produce and easily accessible. These aren’t firearms being used by lawful gun owners, or for a lawful purpose. The manufacturing quality of these firearms is often poor and they present a risk to the user as much as they do to the general public. The use of firearms in conjunction with drug trafficking poses a serious risk to the community. The Yellowknife RCMP remain committed to getting these weapons off the streets and holding those in possession of them accountable.”

The Alberta man has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Resisting Arrest, Possession of the Proceeds of Crime, Mischief, as well as seven charges relating to the possession and concealment of a prohibited firearm.