Hay River RCMP have recently laid several drug related charges against a man for a case that began in late 2021

On December 15th, 2021, the Detachment received reports of suspicious looking packages at a local courier service. Police investigated, and with the help of the RCMP Federal Arctic Unit, judicial authorizations were obtained to search the packages which resulted in the seizure of 286 grams of suspected crack-cocaine as well as $10,400 cash.

A long term investigation was launched under the Controlled Drugs and Substances act with assistance from RCMP “G” Division Forensic Identification Unit and the Health Canada Drug Analysis Service.

The investigation was recently concluded, and has seen a single 41-year-old male receiving the following charges;

- Advertisement -

· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5000

· Laundering the proceeds of crime

The man was summoned to answer to the charges in Territorial Court in Hay River on February 20th, 2023.