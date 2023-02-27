The GNWT has released its new graduation requirements for the territories’ new K-12 curriculum.

As of December 2021 , the NWT announced that they will be partnering with the British Columbia Ministry of Education to begin using BC’s curriculum in NWT schools and the change is expected to be implemented in May 2023.

While the Northwest Territories works toward transitioning to the BC curriculum, the GNWT has announced the new graduation requirements of the new system.

“These new graduation requirements mark another step towards our education system’s transition to British Columbia’s redesigned and student centered JK-12 curriculum, and towards our mandate commitment to increase student education outcomes to the same level as the rest of Canada.” Minister of Education R.J. Simpson said in a news release.

The NWT will be moving from a 5-credit to 4-credit system and the new requirements are supposed to emphasize career education.

There are five key areas that the GNWT says they are focused on to implement BC’s system in NWT schools including- finalizing the timeline for implementation, determining the minimum Grade 12 graduation requirements for students, adapting BC’s curriculum to better meet the context of NWT students, updating standardized testing such as diploma exams and developing a training structure for teachers on the new curriculum.

The new graduation requirements will take effect when the draft curriculum is implemented for Grade 10 students in the 2024-2025 school year. Anyone in Grade 11 or 12 in the 2024-25 school year will continue to use the requirements given to them at the beginning of their high school career.