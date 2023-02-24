Grow NWT continued its annual Agrifood Conference on February 24 with a buffet breakfast and lunch sponsored by local egg farmers and growth corporations.

Speakers from across the territory came to present and set up booths for curious attendees to learn about different aspects of agriculture in the NWT.

“I think it’s really good that we highlight the work and the people that support this industry and celebrate them a little bit and educate people on what we actually do here.” Riverside Growers co-owner and operator Alex McMeekim tells My True North Now.

“We want to get the name out more so people are a little bit more familiar with the kind of food and the value chain process that actually happens up here in the Northwest Territories.” McMeekim adds.

Representatives from the Territorial Government also made an appearance at the event to showcase strategies to bring commercial fishing to Great Slave Lake.

“We’re trying to support the fishers as they try to revitalize their industry and try to raise awareness for the potential of commercial fishery in Great Slave Lake.” Representative of the GNWT Department of ITI Andrew Cassidy says to My True North Now.

“We’ve seen over the years the fisheries declined, where we’ve pulled fishers we had alot of round tables to figure out some actions we could do to support it and bring it back and at the end of the day we need to make sure that our fishers are getting paid a better wage and price for their product.” Cassidy said.

The event finishes up with a commemorative dinner the evening of February 24.