The UNW/PSAC Local 345 bargaining team has released their response to the City’s request for arbitration.

The afternoon of February 22, the bargaining team received the request, and after discussion with union members, the UNW/PSAC denied the City’s request.

“We are disappointed that the request was made public before the bargaining team had a chance to meet with members, assess, and respond.” The union said in a news release.

Despite this response, the picket lines in front of City Hall and the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool were clear on the morning of February 24.

“Getting a result from an arbitration could take several weeks. At this point, we still believe that the best way to come to a deal is through negotiation,” the union added.

The UNW/PSAC bargaining team says they remain hopeful in bringing the employer back to the table to continue negotiations.