Team NT continues their time at the Canada Winter Games this week, and have made a litle bit of history!

This year, Matthew Bui and Vincent Lumacad, both from Yellowknife, have become the very first members of Team NT to compete in Karate.

Karate was added to this year’s gaes at the request of the host province, Prince Edward Island. Bui and Lumacad made up the NWT team alongside their Sensei, Masaya Koyanagi of Yellowknife Karate Club. Heather Fidyk, the president of Karate Alberta, stepped in to serve as the coach for the two 17-year-olds.

Both athletes did very well when performing their Katas, an event in which entrants perform solo in front of a panel of judges who score them on the technique, athleticism, speed and spirit with which they move. There was a brief moment where it seemed that Bui would be disqualified when the judges misheard which Kata he would be performing, though video evidence later proved he was in the clear.

Bui explained that performing a Kata is a “very mentally challenging type of sport.” He added that one needs to block everybody out and focus on the game.

Lumacad was thrilled to earn his place in NWT sporting history through Monday’s appearance.

“This is our first big national tournament, waking up, knowing that you have to put your best out there for a few minutes at a time, every single time, facing the best that Canada can offer,” he said.

Lumacad added that he thinks he and Bui did very well, and that he hopes this appearance will encourage others in the North to take notice of Karate.