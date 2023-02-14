The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is now accepting applications for the Mentor-Apprentice Program.

The Mentor-Apprentice Program is a way of learning an Indigenous language where a fluent speaker of the language (a mentor) teaches a committed language learner (an apprentice) through immersion.

The goal of the program is to have apprentices increase their ability to understand and speak their language by “living life in the language.” Spoken language is the focus of the program.

The program is open to learners of all levels. Ten pairs per Indigenous Government partnership will be selected to participate.

Mentor-apprentice pairs complete 200 hours of language immersion over approximately nine months (July to March).

Training is provided for the following Indigenous languages:

· Dene Kǝdǝ́

· Dëne Sųłıné

· Dene Zhatıé

· Dinjii Zhu’ Ginjik

· Inuinnaqtun

· Inuvialuktun

· nēhiyawēwin

· Tłı̨chǫ

The deadline to apply is April 2, 2023, at 5 p.m.