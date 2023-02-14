News Alerts Sign Up
-26.4 C
Yellowknife
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsUnion calls negotiations 'pointless' unless City is willing to discuss a wage...
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Union calls negotiations ‘pointless’ unless City is willing to discuss a wage increase

By Ethan Montague
Local 345 members picket line

On Monday, February 13, the UNW/PSAC bargaining team had hoped to reach a deal during mediation yesterday. However, after several hours and two proposals, the Employer continues to tell the union bargaining team that they will not be moving from their offer of a 2.00% wage increase.

In a press release, the bargaining team said they are closer than ever to a deal, but until the Employer is willing to discuss wages, coming back to the table is ‘pointless.’

“We tried our best to get a fair deal yesterday,” said Local 345 President Reilly Hinchey. “Hearing that the City is unwilling to move on wages, we did not think it would be fair to sit in a warm room knowing that it was all pointless. Today we will be out walking the picket line with our co-workers in the freezing cold.” 

The Union says that the City is acting unfairly and do not see the City having any intention of reaching a fair deal. 

While both parties remain frustrated with each other, both the Union and the Employer have said they are open and willing to bargain. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News