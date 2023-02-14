On Monday, February 13, the UNW/PSAC bargaining team had hoped to reach a deal during mediation yesterday. However, after several hours and two proposals, the Employer continues to tell the union bargaining team that they will not be moving from their offer of a 2.00% wage increase.

In a press release, the bargaining team said they are closer than ever to a deal, but until the Employer is willing to discuss wages, coming back to the table is ‘pointless.’

“We tried our best to get a fair deal yesterday,” said Local 345 President Reilly Hinchey. “Hearing that the City is unwilling to move on wages, we did not think it would be fair to sit in a warm room knowing that it was all pointless. Today we will be out walking the picket line with our co-workers in the freezing cold.”

The Union says that the City is acting unfairly and do not see the City having any intention of reaching a fair deal.

While both parties remain frustrated with each other, both the Union and the Employer have said they are open and willing to bargain.