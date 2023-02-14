Negotiations between the City of Yellowknife and PSAC Local 345 members resumed on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The City has officially reported that the Union ended negotiations and left the table at 6 p.m. without responding to the City’s latest offer.

“The City is disappointed to confirm that the Union chose to end bargaining…” The City of Yellowknife confirmed in a press release.

The City offered a deal, including a base wage increase of 2% per year for 2022 and 2023 which totals 4% more than what employees are currently making. The City also increased its previous offer by adding a one-time inflation adjustment and payment of a signing bonus: $1,500 for full-time employees, $750 for part-time and seasonal workers, and $250 for casual part-time employees paid as a lump sum on ratification.

In addition to the items presented in the City’s most recent proposal, the City offered a compensation package for employees, on top of increased wages for city workers.

Full-time employees in the PSAC bargaining unit also receive a Pension plan with an 8% annual contribution from the City, $5,100 per year in Vacation Travel Allowances, 15 to 30 days of paid vacation per year, and 15 paid sick days every year that, among various other bonuses and paid time off.

“The City is committed to negotiating a collective agreement that is fair, respects the important role City employees play in Yellowknife, and is affordable for Yellowknife’s residents and businesses. The City remains available and ready to resume bargaining.” The employer said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.yellowknife.ca for information on impacted services.