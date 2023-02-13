The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is accepting proposals for its NWT Arts Council Grants from artists and organizations planning visual, media and performing arts projects, artwork or events in the Northwest Territories from April 2023 to March 2024.

The maximum funding amount is $15,000 and funding must be spent by March 31, 2024.

The funding is meant to support and encourage the ongoing professional development, artistic work, and public presentation of projects for NWT artists.

Interested artists and organizations can visit www.ece.gov.nt.ca/arts-project-grants for more information or to apply.

Applications must be submitted by March 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.