The NWTRPA is calling NWT residents to take part in the 2023 Walking Challenge Virtual Public Session. This will be a space for the public to be updated on the Walking Challenge review, and name change and for some public input.

In 2021, the NWTRPA Board of Directors decided to temporarily change the name of Walk to Tuk to the NWTRPA Walking Challenge.

In 2022, the NWTRPA formed a Walking Challenge Advisory Committee (WCAC) to review the program and the name, ensuring that it aligns with the organization’s commitment to decolonization and reconciliation as stated in the 2018-2021 strategic plan: “The NWTRPA is working with intention to advance decolonization and reconciliation through its work, workplaces, and relationships.” The WCAC plans to carefully compile all feedback regarding the Walking Challenge’s new name and offer a set of recommendations to the NWTRPA Board of Directors.

With that goal in mind, the WCAC hosted their first in-person meeting in Tuktuuyaqtuuq/Tuktoyaktuk in the fall of 2022. The NWTRPA is currently calling NWT residents to register for the 2023 Walking Challenge Virtual Public Session to hear their thoughts on the Walking Challenge review and name change.

The virtual meeting will be held on February 23, 2023, via Zoom, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM MST.