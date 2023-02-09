Yet another NWT winter road is open for public use.

The winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park (WBNP) from Fort Smith to Fort Chipewyan is now open with a 10,000kg weight limit.

It is strongly advised that only 4×4 or AWD vehicles use the winter road at this time, as crossings remain very steep. Motorists are encouraged check the status of the road on the WBNP website before departing.

Colder temperatures overnight have helped to ease the overflow issue at the Peace River, and crews were able to flood/freeze the crossing again to make it passable. The ice thickness on the river is reported to be more than a metre, and crews will continue to monitor and repair crossings.

Travelling on the winter road requires extra caution and preparation. When travelling on the winter road, always watch for heavy equipment, ensure that you have proper safety equipment with you and let someone know your approximate time of arrival.