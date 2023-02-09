The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is seeking input from Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, residential school survivors, including survivors of intergenerational trauma, and residents of the NWT to explore how to best acknowledge and support the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in future years.

The GNWT looks forward to learning what role its partners think it should play to respectfully and meaningfully acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, including support for Indigenous governments and Indigenous organizations in the activities or events they choose to organize to observe the day.

Direct engagement with Indigenous governments and Indigenous organizations about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will occur over the coming months. Residents may also participate in the engagement by completing the public survey on the GNWT’s Have Your Say engagement platform. The deadline to provide input is March 31, 2023.