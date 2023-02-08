After mediation between PSAC/UNW members and the City of Yellowknife was unsuccessful, the first day of the city workers strike began this morning.

Multiple protesters surround city hall bearing signs reading “Wages” and “I support my bargaining team” demanding fair wages for city workers.

“We want to sit back down at the table with our employer, we want them to be ready to offer us fair wages.” Picket Captain Carly McKay tells My True North Now.

McKay adds that city workers as well as all citizens of Yellowknife are affected by the strike equally and protests are set to continue until a new negotiation is granted.