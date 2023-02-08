LJJ Barbershop has teamed up with the Black Advocacy Coalition to put on an informal discussion group on February 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to discuss issues that are not usually a focus in the Black community in Yellowknife.

The discussion hopes to jump-start conversations, project positive light on the African population of the north and give the people of Yellowknife a better understanding of the thriving African community in the city.

“The black population here is still very young, we are still in the building stages. Starting with solidarity and sharing ideas. This is why BACUP North and the Yellowknife Multicultural Community collaborate on certain projects or events.” LJJ Barbershop tells My True North Now.

LJJ Barbershop says that the event fits perfectly in their business because a barbershop is more than just a place to get a haircut, it is a place for people in the community to seek refuge and advice when they have nowhere else to go.

The discussion is just one part of BACUP North’s plans for Black history month here in Yellowknife, with multiple events scheduled throughout February. BACUP North is a Black coalition that supports and advocates for Black-owned businesses in the north.