Government of Northwest Territories reviews affirmative action policy

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

After the Government of Northwest Territories (GNWT) heard from Indigenous Governments and the public about limitations of the current policy, the GNWT is seeking input from Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, and residents of the Northwest Territories to replace its Affirmative Action Policy with an Indigenous Employment Policy and an Employment Equity Policy. 

The current policy offers priority hiring to candidates belonging to eligible designated groups that are under-represented in Public Service. 

As current factors, programs and strategies continue to create challenges, the Minister of Finance has committed to a thorough review of the Affirmative Action Policy during the current term. 

The Department of Finance will be engaging with the public, Indigenous governments, and residents to provide more information about proposed changes and receive feedback and will host public engagement sessions across the territory throughout the month starting on February 8th in Hay River and finishing in Fort Smith at the end of March. 

Engagement will be open until March 31st and a release will be available in Summer 2023. 

