Starlite is 9 years old. She was rescued off the streets of Yellowknife when she was 6 months old and spent a year in GSAH until she was adopted in 2014 with the same owners to present. She loves attention and enjoys walks but likes to relax too. She is about 50 lbs and spayed and microchipped. Starlite is best suited for a family that doesn’t have small children or other animals or travelling lots. Although she is OK with kids she doesn’t have much interest in them, besides eating their leftovers. She is not good with small dogs and will try to eat them. She is OK with bigger dogs but wouldn’t do well in the dog park without a muzzle as she likes to be the dominant dog. The reason for a rehoming is due to a cross-country move that the owners cannot take her. She has no known health issues.