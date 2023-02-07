YWCA NWT launched the Welcome Home Campaign, a $250,000 campaign to raise funds to furnish the new 21-unit family housing building currently under construction in downtown Yellowknife.

While the costs for the construction of the $18M building are covered, the cost to furnish the building is not. YWCA NWT is fundraising to purchase items needed to furnish residents rooms, program rooms and family common areas, and children’s play areas.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of various items needed to get the building ready to welcome new residents and hold onsite programming including mattresses and bedframes, tables and chairs, couches, end tables, linens and TVs for all resident units, kitchen and cleaning starter kits for families who move in, and other items to prepare the homes. A full list of items available for purchase is available in the Welcome Home Gift Catalogue.

Chair of the Welcome Home Fundraising Campaign is Lyda Fuller, a long-time advocate for northern women and families who is the former Executive Director of YWCA NWT for 23 years, and an Order of the NWT recipient. “Many families moving into their new home have faced challenges that have caused instability in their lives such as job loss, family violence, homelessness, or living in unsafe or unsuitable housing,” said Fuller.

“We want to give families the best opportunity at a fresh start so when they move into their new home, they are moving into stability and have all the essentials they need. Every donation counts and makes a huge difference and I want to encourage people, organizations and businesses to give what you can to help us set families up for success.”