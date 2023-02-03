Yet another northern winter road will be open to the public on Monday.

As of February 6th, the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road will be open for public travel. Anyone wishing to use the Winter Road should be prepared for slow moving vehicles and drive according to the conditions.

All drivers should carry proper winter clothing and survival equipment as weather conditions can change quickly.

Truck traffic will start February 6 th at 6 A M and run through March 31 st , 20-23.

To stay updated on the Winter Road, visit the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road’s website at https://jvtcwinterroad.ca/