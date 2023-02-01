February is Indigenous Languages Month in the Northwest Territories (NWT). The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) encourages residents to celebrate the Indigenous languages of the NWT and to take time this month to learn about and use them with pride.

Indigenous languages are the foundation of identity, pride, and community within the NWT. To foster revitalization, Indigenous languages need to be spoken in homes and communities so that intergenerational transmission can be restored.

This month, everyone can strengthen and support Indigenous language revitalization by:

· Learning simple phrases such as “hi”, “my name is”, and “thank you” in the Indigenous language(s) of your region.

· Sharing Indigenous language at home, work, school, and in your community.

· Learning the Indigenous place names of mountains, lakes, rivers, and communities near you.

· Connecting with Indigenous languages through the radio, podcasts, books, songs, video games, TV and more.

Celebrating language learners, speakers and language programs in your community, Indigenous Languages Month is a step forward each Canadian can take on the path to reconciliation and reclamation.