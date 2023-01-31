Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) Minister R.J. Simpson met with Northwest Territories (NWT) education leaders on January 25, for their first meeting of 2023.

Minister Simpson opened the in-person meeting with updates on ECE initiatives, including the release of the NWT’s first Competency-based Educator Standards in the fall, the upcoming launch of Northern Studies 30, and the Minister’s Youth Forum on Education.

The Deputy Minister of ECE provided an update on legislation in the works, including the Post-Secondary Education Act and corresponding regulations coming into force and what this milestone means for post-secondary education in the NWT. This legislation will establish how colleges, universities and private training institutions are accredited, and ensure they’re meeting high standards.

Education leaders also heard a progress report on the Child and Youth Counselling initiative from ECE staff and the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services. The GNWT wants to improve access to mental health and wellness supports to ensure programs and services are meeting the needs of all NWT students, youth and families. There were also presentations on Education Act Modernization and the implementation of the new Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 (JK-12) curriculum, including planning for teacher training and trialing the grades 4-6 and 9 subject areas.

The next meeting of education leaders is scheduled for June 14.