Last week Cabinet members and officials from the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) attended the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference in Vancouver to promote the territory’s mineral resource, exploration, and development sector.

Premier Caroline Cochrane was joined by Minister of Industry Tourism and Investment Caroline Wawzonek and Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie. They met with Indigenous and industry leaders as well as various levels of territorial, provincial and federal governments to talk about the territory’s world-renowned environmental-social-governance (ESG) practices and the application of ESG through an Indigenous lens (ESG-I). They made connections with current and future partners and showcased the NWT’s strong critical minerals potential.

At the conference, Minister Wawzonek attended a panel discussion on Critical Minerals and Competitiveness alongside Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie and British Columbia Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne.

Networking events hosted by the GNWT celebrated women in mining, highlighted the territory’s potential role as a leader in green energy and reiterated the importance of federal investment in three transformative infrastructure projects – Taltson Hydro Expansion, Slave Geological Province Corridor and the Mackenzie Valley Highway.

What the NWT has learned and experienced in its 100-year history with the mining industry has placed it on the leading edge of today’s conversations around sustainable development and responsible mining practices.

The NWT’s ability to meet the demand for critical minerals, coupled with its world-renowned ESG and ESG-I practices, infrastructure advances, modern legislation and made-in-the-NWT regulatory environment make it an attractive place to do business. The territorial government will continue to share this message with investors, partners, and all levels of provincial, territorial and federal governments.