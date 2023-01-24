Yellowknife’s new pool is going to cost more than what was initially expected.

A city council meeting was held on Monday, January 23rd, where the updated cost of the upcoming aquatic centre was discussed. Currently, it is expected that the annual expenses of the new centre will be around $4.85 million, while projected revenues are just over $720,000

The building was designed to be efficient as possible, which even includes methods to reduce the number of on-site staff at any time. Solar panels were included in the original design, though it was decided that they will not be installed, and will instead be saved for a later date when they are more cost effective.

the new building will be replacing the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool once it is completed. The current pool is one of Yellowknife’s most popular recreational locations, and there is much demand across the city for improved services.

Some of the new features that will be builot into the new aquatic centre include;

– A 25m 8 lane

– 25m three lane liesure pool with beach entry

– 2 water slides

– Splash pad

– therapy Pool

– Lazy River

– A 1m diving board, and a 3m diving board

The new aquatic centre is set to open in 2024, with Clark Builders expected to be hired for construction.