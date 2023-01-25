Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Bedard!
If you’re missing a friend that’ll stick right beside your hip all day every day, Bedard is the one for you! This handsome 3-year-old Shepherd is nothing but snuggles. The first comment staff made when he first arrived is their surprise at just how incredibly gentle he is. He is definitely an old soul and longs to love and to be loved. He’s a star with his leash-walking manners and is constantly checking in on walks to make sure you’re keeping up with him. He hasn’t met many dogs yet, but he has been great with puppies! Bedard loves all people and may be good in a home with kids.
If you or someone you know would love to bring Bedard home email [email protected]