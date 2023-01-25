News Alerts Sign Up
-22.7 C
Yellowknife
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeWet Nosed WednesdaysBedard
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Bedard

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Bedard!
 

If you’re missing a friend that’ll stick right beside your hip all day every day, Bedard is the one for you! This handsome 3-year-old Shepherd is nothing but snuggles. The first comment staff made when he first arrived is their surprise at just how incredibly gentle he is. He is definitely an old soul and longs to love and to be loved. He’s a star with his leash-walking manners and is constantly checking in on walks to make sure you’re keeping up with him. He hasn’t met many dogs yet, but he has been great with puppies! Bedard loves all people and may be good in a home with kids.

 
If you or someone you know would love to bring Bedard home email [email protected]
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Frida

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Ben Kenobi

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Priscilla

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Buddy

Tyler Mathieson -

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News