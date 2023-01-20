It has recently been announced that the Department of National Defence will be increasing its investment in the Inuvik Airport runway by $80 million, for a total investment of $230 million. Funding will be provided to the Government of the Northwest Territories and will be used to complete the remaining work required to extend and modernize the Inuvik Airport’s 6,000-foot main runway.

Upgrades to the Inuvik runway are primarily focused on improving the airfield’s suitability to operate larger and heavier aircraft, which is an important enhancement to NORAD and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) ability to operate in the North and Arctic. This work is vital to ensuring the Canadian Armed Forces continue to have the capability to meet emerging security challenges across the North and Arctic, and aligns with Minister Anand’s June 2022 announcement of Canada’s plan to modernize its NORAD capabilities.

As a central transportation hub in the Western Arctic and a growing community, Inuvik is a key location to deliver on our goals in the Arctic while creating opportunities for Indigenous and Northern communities. Construction on the runway upgrades is expected to be completed in 2027.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Canadian Armed Forces personnel have the Northern infrastructure they require to effectively train and perform their duties. Funding for this project will also generate well-paying jobs and economic opportunities for residents of the Beaufort Delta region during construction.