A strike at Yellowknife’s City Hall may soon be underway.

Earlier this week, City government workers who are members of PSAC Local X0345, as represented by the Union of Northern Workers (UNW), exercised their right to hold a strike vote on January 17, 2023, and received a strike mandate. The City has said that they appreciate the UNW’s role as the bargaining agent for X0345, as outlined in the Collective Agreement and applicable legislation, and that they are committed to negotiating a collective agreement.

Details are sparse as to the details of the vote to strike, though the earliest opportunity for the strike to actually take place is on February 8. The Union has asked that the city return to the bargaining table in the meantime.

In an email, the City offered a two per cent salary increase for employees, going back to January 1st of 2022, and would issue another two per cent raise for Jan 1, 2023.

The Union has not yet publicly declared what wage increase they will demand, nor what other items they will be negotiating for.