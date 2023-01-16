From December 1 to December 31, 2022, the NT RCMP launched its annual holiday traffic safety campaign dubbed Operation Gingerbread.

The NWT-wide campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement and general road safety over the holiday season, when there tends to be an uptick in social activity and impaired driving. Over 1900 vehicles were checked during the month, resulting in 31 charges of impaired driving, including five cases of driving while impaired by drugs.

Additionally, 90 traffic tickets were issued, 3 prohibited drivers were taken off the street, and 20 people received administrative driving suspensions due to some level of alcohol in their system. Criminal charges were laid against one person who fled from police and another male who was transporting approximately $3700 of suspected drug proceeds.

“We are pleased with the results of our enforcement, but are disheartened that so many people continue to drive while impaired, despite all of the alternatives available, and public messaging about the issue. The NT RCMP will continue to enforce the law on our roadways to ensure the safety of the motoring public,” says Corporal Shean Kidd, NCO in charge of “G” Division Traffic Services.