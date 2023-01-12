Yellowknife RCMP are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian which occurred on January 5th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM, near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Matonabee Street.

The initial investigation determined the driver of a motor vehicle struck a child under the age 12 near this intersection. The driver reportedly stopped and spoke with the child before departing the scene. Another passerby then called for an ambulance and the child was subsequently assessed on scene. The child suffered injuries that were not serious in nature but do require some on-going medical care.

Yellowknife RCMP have not been able to identify the driver in this pedestrian-motor vehicle collision are asking that person to come forward.

“It is possible in this case the driver may believe by stopping and checking on the child, they have fulfilled their obligations under the Motor Vehicle Act,” states Constable Kristanna Fiddler of the Yellowknife RCMP, “That is not the case. Any collision with a pedestrian requires reporting. The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking to get in touch with the driver to complete this investigation. The Yellowknife RCMP encourage that person to do the right thing and contact the detachment to report their actions.”

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP are also seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area or witnessed this collision and encourage they report what they witnessed.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.