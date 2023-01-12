News Alerts Sign Up
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Annual Holiday Lights Competition Winners Announced
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Annual Holiday Lights Competition Winners Announced

By Connor Pitre
(Photo courtesy of City of Yellowknife Facebook Page)

The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities have announced the winners of the Holiday Lights Competition.

This year’s winners, who will each receive a prize pack courtesy of the City and Northland Utilities, are:

207 Tililo Tili
5407- 48 Street
111 Herriman Road
5024 Finlayson Drive

The City and Northland Utilities have offered their thanks to everyone for participating by decorating their homes, visiting the many beautiful light displays, nominating a house or voting. The City also thanks Northland Utilities for their continued support of the Holiday Lights Competition.

