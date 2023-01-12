The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities have announced the winners of the Holiday Lights Competition.

This year’s winners, who will each receive a prize pack courtesy of the City and Northland Utilities, are:

207 Tililo Tili

5407- 48 Street

111 Herriman Road

5024 Finlayson Drive

The City and Northland Utilities have offered their thanks to everyone for participating by decorating their homes, visiting the many beautiful light displays, nominating a house or voting. The City also thanks Northland Utilities for their continued support of the Holiday Lights Competition.