The Yellowknife RCMP detachment is currently investigating a report of a break and enter into the office of Fraser Towers, situated at 52nd Avenue in Yellowknife. This break and enter occurred overnight on Friday, January 6th. Miscellaneous items were reported to have been stolen during this break and enter.

In addition, the Yellowknife detachment is currently investigating three other reports of break and enters into Midwest Properties in Yellowknife since December 24th, 2022.

Police are seeking to identify the man and woman in the attached photos.

Anyone who has information about the identity of this people or the break and enters is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111