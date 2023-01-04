NT RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit traveled to Fort Smith and Hay River Detachments in late December to conduct traffic related enforcement as part of the RCMP’s commitment to keeping our roadways safe over the holiday season. In partnership with the Fort Smith and Hay River detachments, the following results were achieved:

-A 58 year old male from Fort Smith was arrested for driving while impaired by drug. The man failed a Standard Field Sobriety Test, and was determined by a Drug Recognition Expert to show signs of impairment. A urine sample was obtained. Charges of Drug-Impaired Driving are pending the toxicology results of that urine sample;

-Two other drivers were given 24 hour driving suspensions after Standard Field Sobriety Tests determined they were impaired by drug;

-Several traffic tickets were handed out in Fort Smith

“While Cannabis use has been decriminalized, it remains a criminal offence to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. With funding from the GNWT and Public Safety Canada, several RCMP members in the NWT recently received specialized training and equipment to detect impaired driving by drugs. The public can expect more enforcement of drug-impaired driving in the future, and are strongly urged to find alternative modes of transportation if they have been drinking or consuming drugs.”