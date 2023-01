The Yellowknife Food Bank is ready for 2023.

The YK Food Bank will be distributing Food Hampers this Saturday, January 7th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. No Appointment is required, and everyone in need is welcome.

Those who will be attending are asked to bring along their photo ID, as well as bags to carry their food home.

The YK Food Bank is also looking for new volunteers. Anyone who would be interested can reach out to Colleen McClean at [email protected]