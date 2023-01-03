News Alerts Sign Up
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Tuktoyaktuk’s 2023 Walking Challenge has Begun

By Connor Pitre
A Team from Fort Providence taking part in the Walk to Tuk Challenge. (Photo provided by NWTRPA)

The Walk to Tuk Challenge is officially underway!

The NWTRPA Walking Challenge (previously known as Walk to Tuk) is an annual community walking challenge hosted by the NWT Recreation and Parks Association (NWTRPA). 2023 marks the 13th anniversary of the Walking Challenge. Community members, schools, and workplaces are encouraged to form teams and conceptually walk the length of the Big River, a distance of 1,658km from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk. Participants have from January 2 to February 28, 2023, to get their team to Tuktuuyaqtuuq.

Weekly draw prizes, team captain prizes, and prizes for photos and stories are available to be won. The grand prizes, open to all NWT participants, will be travel vouchers offered by the main sponsor of the event, Canada North.

Every second Monday, times or distances will be made official on the map and team status pages on the new Walking Challenge website. Times or distances will also be checked by the Walking Challenge admin team and participants who inched their way to Tuktoyaktuk that week will be entered into the weekly prize draw.

“The Walking Challenge is such an amazing way to stay connected to each other and our environment.” Says Sheena Tremblay, Executive Director of the NWTRPA. “Participating in the Challenge is the perfect motivation to and stay active during the coldest and darkest time of year!”

The deadline to register a team is January 16, 2023.

More details for the event, as well as walking times and distances, can be found here.

