No one was injured after a fire at an unoccupied structure fire in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

The Yellowknife Fire Division was called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. to the blaze in the 5100 block of 50 Street, and after accessing the building through the garage door, were able to extinguish the fire in short order.

FIre officials were on scene for approximately 90 minutes, and in addition to no injuries, the damage caused to the building was minimal.

No cause has been made public.