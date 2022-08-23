News Alerts Sign Up
Monday, August 22, 2022
Yellowknife RCMP investigating pair of break and enters
Yellowknife RCMP investigating pair of break and enters

By True North FM News Room
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)

The Yellowknife RCMP continues to investigate after a pair of break and enters in the city over the weekend. 

Police say shortly after 8 a.m. on August 20th, they were called to the scene of to a business on 48th street that had a smashed in window. Further investigation revealed merchandise had been stolen from the commercial establishment.

Authorities say they received a similar report on August 21st at a commercial property on 50th Avenue had also had its window broken, but nothing was stolen in that case.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

