The Yellowknife RCMP continues to investigate after a pair of break and enters in the city over the weekend.

Police say shortly after 8 a.m. on August 20th, they were called to the scene of to a business on 48th street that had a smashed in window. Further investigation revealed merchandise had been stolen from the commercial establishment.

Authorities say they received a similar report on August 21st at a commercial property on 50th Avenue had also had its window broken, but nothing was stolen in that case.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).