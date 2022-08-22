In the early morning hours of August 20, 2022, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at an apartment in the downtown area of Yellowknife. Upon arrival, they located a deceased adult male.

The death is considered suspicious and additional resources, including the NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit have been called in.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Then, on August 20th, at approximately 8:14 AM, Yellowknife detachment also received a report a window had been smashed at a commercial property on 48th Street. Police attended and determined a quantity merchandise had been stolen from this business.

The next day, at approximately 7:00 AM, Yellowknife detachment received a report a window had been smashed at a commercial property on 50th Avenue. Police attended and determined no items appear to have been stolen from this business.

These investigations continue with the assistance of “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.