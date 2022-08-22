News Alerts Sign Up
19.3 C
Yellowknife
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
Search
HomeNewsYellowknife RCMP Tackle Break & Enter and Suspicious Death
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Yellowknife RCMP Tackle Break & Enter and Suspicious Death

By Connor Pitre
The scene of a suspicious death in downtown Yellowknife on early Saturday morning. (Devin Bellinger, MyTrueNorthNow.com staff)

In the early morning hours of August 20, 2022, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at an apartment in the downtown area of Yellowknife. Upon arrival, they located a deceased adult male.

The death is considered suspicious and additional resources, including the NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit have been called in.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Then, on August 20th, at approximately 8:14 AM, Yellowknife detachment also received a report a window had been smashed at a commercial property on 48th Street. Police attended and determined a quantity merchandise had been stolen from this business.

- Advertisement -

The next day, at approximately 7:00 AM, Yellowknife detachment received a report a window had been smashed at a commercial property on 50th Avenue. Police attended and determined no items appear to have been stolen from this business.

These investigations continue with the assistance of “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News