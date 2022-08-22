Following a pair of fires at the Yellowknife Solid Waste Facility suspected to be started by improper waste disposal, the city is urging residents to keep safety top of mind when throwing out potentially hazardous waste, including things like Lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are very flammable once damaged or compressed and can spark as waste is compressed or compacted in municipal garbage trucks. In addition to the fire conerns, the smoke given off by the batteries can also create health air quality concerns for residents.

Officials are reminding residents that it is vital things like batteries, and other hazardous waste are properly sorted and separated from all household waste and properly disposed of.