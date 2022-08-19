News Alerts Sign Up
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Whati RCMP Seeing Higher Volume of Calls

By Connor Pitre
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)

Whati RCMP are reporting a significant increase in calls for service thus far in 2022.

As of July 31, 2022, Whati Detachment has received 747 calls for service as opposed to 596 during that same time frame in 2021, representing an increase of 25%.

Many of the calls for service are “social disorder” calls related to people causing a disturbance due to alcohol or drug related intoxication.

However, comparing statistics from January 1 – July 31, 2022 compared to the same time frame in 2021, there has also been an increase in violent crime, from 57 assaults to 149, a 161% increase, and 18 reported sexual offences, as opposed to 6 sexual offences a 200% increase.

“The RCMP are monitoring the situation and developing short, medium, and long-term strategies to address the increased workload for our members, while working with stakeholders to improve the overall wellness of the community,” says Insp. Dean Riou, Officer in Charge of the “G” Division South District.

