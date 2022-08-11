- Advertisement -

On August 10th, 2022, at approximately 1:08 AM, Yellowknife detachment received a report of a break and enter at the Downtown Liquor Store. Based upon evidence obtained by investigators at the scene of the break and enter, police were able to identify two suspects who broke in and stole a small quantity of alcohol plus loose change.

A 16 year-old male youth was arrested near the scene and faces a charge of break and enter. This youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

An adult male is currently being sought by police in relation to this break and enter.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

In another Yellowknife case, RCMP received a report an air passenger was travelling to Fort Good Hope from Yellowknife on August 5th with crack cocaine on their person. The subsequent investigation led to an arrest of a passenger set to board a flight to Fort Good Hope. A 29 year-old man from Fort Good Hope was arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and found in possession of more than 133 grams of crack cocaine.

This man faces a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. He has since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.