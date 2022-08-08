- Advertisement -

While Pride Month is often celebrated during June, many Pride events took place over the first august weekend in Yellowknife.

Pride in the park was a huge success this year, attracting a large number of the community down to Somba K’e Civic Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

It was a great day of showcasing the pride community within the city. Through this event and the events this week they were able to not only create a great week of fun events but also raise the awareness and inclusion of those in our community that identify with the broad spectrum of the LGBTQIA2+.

They had a full event scheduled featuring everything from a magical act by Matthew Curtis to musicians like Flora and the fireweeds. McLennan Ross helped add to the event putting on a BBQ that along with the booths that featured bead making and other fun crafts for the young and old at heart.

While not everyone walked away a winner, all who attended the it’s a Drag Bingo Night at the Top Knight as part of Yellowknife Pride walked away with smiling faces. Tickets for the event sold out quickly in what turned out to be a great start to the Saturday night events, which ended with another drag show and party at the Raven

Drag Queen Desire Devine said the crowd was one of the best and most welcoming she’d been in front of. Other performers included Ilona Verley (who was featured on Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race), Etherea, An Xia-T and Luna Von Schweetz

By the end of the night some people had won camping sets from Canadian Tire and bags of coffee from Barren Ground Coffee. Yellowknifers won’t soon forget when Drag Queens took to the Top Knight stage for a night of inclusiveness, laughs and of course Bingo.

YK Pride would like to thank everyone who came out to the events this week and was a success as expanding the annual event into a large week long event.