- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife (the City) would like to make residents aware of changes being made to swimming lesson programs at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

By the end of the year, the Canadian Red Cross will be winding down their involvement with Swim and Water Safety Programs. As a result of this, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be transitioning from Red Cross Swim Lessons to Lifesaving Society Swim for Life Lessons. The Lifesaving Society has been involved in swimming and water safety for over 100 years and will be taking over most of the swim programming in Canada.

This change will be in place for August 30th, 2022, the day Fall Registration open for City programs. It shoudl be noted that course levels will not line up exactly between the two organizations and some levels may differ from where the swimmer was placed previously.

For more information, click here.