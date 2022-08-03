- Advertisement -

The “FireSmart Starts in Your Backyard” contest is back across the territory.

The contest is meant to encourage residents to practice FireSmart principles that will help reduce their risk of experiencing wildfire damage. FireSmart principles are proven to work – taking simple, often inexpensive, steps can help protect homes and cabins from wildfires – even if a fire reaches the property.

All NWT residents and cabin owners are eligible to participate. Three winners will be selected from participants across the NWT. Each will receive a wildfire protection kit valued at $2,300 including one water pump, a hose, and sprinklers for their home.

For entry forms, prize information, and full contest details, including plenty of FireSmart ideas, click here.

The contest closes September 5, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced on September 9.