On August 1st, at approximately 3:05 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report a taxi driver had been assaulted by a passenger near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive.

Investigators determined the driver had been involved in a dispute with the passenger about an unpaid taxi fare when the passenger spit on the driver. The passenger then sprayed the taxi driver and their taxi with a chemical agent believed to be bear spray. The driver was subsequently treated at the Stanton Territorial Hospital and released.

The suspect has not been identified at this time but was described as a male between the ages of 16 and 20, approximately five feet five inches tall and wearing a black hat, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

RCMP are in the process of gathering surveillance footage from the area but believe it is possible that a bystander in the area filmed the assault on their cellular phone. Anyone with video or any other information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.