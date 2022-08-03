Asia

By
Tyler Mathieson
-
Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Asia!
 

“Meet one-year-old Asia who will be flying to us in September. She is currently living with her foster mom but will be looking for her forever home! So far she knows some basic commands and walks great on a leash but still needs some training as she is used to living outside. Asia’s hobbies include playing with her favourite rubber squeaky toy, endless hours of playing fetch, wrestling and playing tag with her doggie friends, swimming and going on adventures. This lovely girl is quite the extrovert as she has loved every human and dog she has met so far! She is a large husky/shepherd mix (approximately 80lbs), so she will be looking for a home preferably with outside access where she has lots of space to roam and explore. With that said, she is quite gentle for her size and age!”

 
If you or someone you know would love to bring Asia home email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com
Tyler Mathieson
