Yellowknife shoppers were treated to a little bit of excitement on Monday Afternoon.

At the uptown Independent Grocers, alarms suddenly blared out. Staff and customers quickly evacuated the building, and emergency vehicles were on the scene in mere moments. The store remained evacuated for close to half an hour as crews investigated, and before long, the cause of the commotion was discovered.

It was determined that the fire alarm had been pulled by a curious child. There was no threat to the building, the staff, or the customers. Everyone was quickly allowed back inside.

While this is a harmless and humorous story, it is important to remember that fire alarms are not toys, and should only be pulled in a definitive emergency.