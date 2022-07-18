- Advertisement -

RCMP in Inuvik are currently investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at a residence on Lagoon Road in Inuvik on July 12, 2022. During the break and enter, jewelry and a number of firearms were stolen. Police have since recovered one of the stolen firearms however the following firearms remain unaccounted for:

A MK II semi automatic .22 caliber handgun, a Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun, and a Hatsan 12 gauge shotgun

This investigation remains ongoing and police are requesting the assistance of the general public in locating the stolen jewelry and firearms. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111