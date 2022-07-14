- Advertisement -

On Thursday, July 14th, MP Michael V McLeod made a a virtual announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Northwest Territories.

Right off the bat, MP McLeod acknowledged how much more difficult it has become for Canadians to fill up their vehicles.

“The price of filling your car is a major item in most Canadian budgets, and how we move people, and how we move goods within in our community. Across our country, it accounts for twenty five percent of our greenhouse gas emissions. Three quarters of those emissions come from two sources; passenger cars and trucks, and heavy duty vehicles. Which is why we set a goal of making sure all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035, and we’re making it easier for Canadians to buy and charge an electric vehicle.”

To that end, McLeod stated that the government has been working to expand the national network of charging stations for electric vehicles. they have been working to install these stations in places where Canadians live, work, and play. Locations like multi-residential complexes, street side parking spots, and various workplaces. The federal budget is helping to reach that goal, adding an additional 1.7 billion dollars to extend the purchase incentive program until 2025. Canada is also aiming to eventually have up to 50,000 ZEV chargers installed in communities across the country.

- Advertisement -

McLeod then arrived at the big announcement.

“Minister [Omar] Alghabra announced that our government is launching a four-year, 547.5 million dollar program to help businesses, communities, and families make the switch to zero emission vehicles. This program will help eligible recipients purchase or lease medium or heavy-duty zero emission vehicles, with incentives ranging from ten thousand to two hundred thousand based on the vehicle’s class.

“Today, I’m pleased to highlight on behalf of Minister Wilkinson, the Government of Canada has teamed up with the Government of the Northwest Territories to install up to 72 EV chargers in the Northwest Territories. All of them are made possible, in part, by a federal contribution of four-hundred fourteen-thousand dollars from our zero emission vehicle infrastructure fund.”

MP McLeod gave his congratulations to the GNWT for their vision and leadership, and their valuable support.